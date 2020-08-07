Assistant Chief Michael Brunson sworn-in as acting Milwaukee Police Chief

Assistant Chief Michael Brunson was sworn-in Friday, Aug. 7 as acting Milwaukee police chief. This, after the Milwaukee Police and Fire Commission (FPC) voted to demote Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales to the rank of captain on Thursday, Aug. 6.

The commission's vote on Thursday took just minutes to conclude. Acting Chief Brunson will be given two weeks to choose his command staff.

The possibility of disciplining Morales came after he ordered officers to use tear gas to break up protests over George Floyd’s death. It was the last straw for some FPC members who were upset over how Morales has handled incidents since the arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown in 2018.

The Milwaukee Police Association on Friday, Aug. 7 released a statement after the Milwaukee Police and Fire Commission (FPC) voted to demote Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales to the rank of captain on Thursday, Aug. 6. The commission also voted to appoint Assistant Chief Michael Brunson as acting police chief.

Read the full statement from the Milwaukee Police Association below: