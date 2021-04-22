Asparagus season is here! Check out this spring pasta salad recipe

Asparagus season is here! The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with an easy spring pasta salad.

Spring Pasta Salad

Ingredients:

1 pound rotini pasta boiled, drained3/4 pound asparagus

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups of seeded diced tomatoes or grape tomatoes, cut in half

1 1/2 cups sliced English or baby cucumber, sliced1 cup frozen peas, thawed

1/4 cup diced red onion1 packet dry of Good Seasons Italian Salad Dressing

1/3 cup of red wine vinegar3/4 cup of canola or vegetable oil

2 to 3 tablespoons fresh chopped Italian parsley (optional)

1/4 to 1/2 cup grated or shredded Parmesan cheese (optional)

Directions:

Trim the ends of the asparagus and cut it into 2 inch pieces. Boil water and add salt. Plunge asparagus into boiling water and cook for 1 to 2 minutes.

Remove asparagus with a slotted spoon, and place in ice water to stop the cooking. Remove from water and pat dry.