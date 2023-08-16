Expand / Collapse search

'Ask a Genealogist' with Milwaukee Public Library

Judy Klimt Houston from the Milwaukee County Genealogical Society and Kirsten Thompson from the Milwaukee Public Library join FOX6 WakeUp to share more about their 'Ask a Genealogist' event.

If you've ever wondered about researching your roots, but didn't know where to start, this is your chance! Judy Klimt Houston from the Milwaukee County Genealogical Society and Kirsten Thompson from the Milwaukee Public Library join FOX6 WakeUp to share more about their 'Ask a Genealogist' event. 