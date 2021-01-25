Ascension Wisconsin launches COVID-19 vaccine clinics for 65+

700,000 Wisconsinites ages 65 and up are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine — and thousands are already jumping at the chance to get it.

Monday, Ascension Wisconsin launched its clinic and there's a strong sense of relief from a few of the first 100 patients to get their vaccine.

Some say they've tried waiting patiently over the last six weeks wondering when they'd become eligible. And now — they're just hoping others sign up too.

Inside this make-shift clinic at Ascension's Franklin hospital, Walter Wells gets an early birthday present — his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine — a few days ahead of his 88th birthday. A crucial step toward seeing friends and family again.

"A little sting as the needle went in, like any other shot I guess," Wells said.

Advertisement

He's one of 100 patients cycling through the lobby vaccination chairs and the seating area for the 15-minute observation.

As Wisconsin begins vaccinating its most vulnerable and public population.

"Just been really tough on them to not see their grandchildren, great-grandchildren, close family and just different holidays, so they've just been really grateful to be here," Deedee Kotarak said. She set up this first Ascension patient care clinic, making phone calls through the weekend to patients ages 65 and up.

People like Gregory Gonwa.

"Got a call on Saturday," Gonwa said. "Told me they had some openings and wanted to know if I wanted to get it, and I said yes."

With an appointment, they come to the hospital, fill out some paperwork and get their shot — then set up their second dose.

It all happens in about 20 minutes. A process they say will only grow faster while hoping more people will sign up for it.

"I think the sooner we all get it, the better, so it was offered, it was available, so I'm gonna go for it," Gonwa said.

Ascension says they hope to double the patient load just this week at the Franklin hospital while opening clinics at all of their hospital settings.

Also, Froedtert tells us they've set up 15,000 appointments at their seven clinics that open tomorrow.