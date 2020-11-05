As the weather cools off warm up with baked hot ham 'n cheese sandwich

As the weather cools off -- warm up with a nice baked hot ham and cheese sandwich. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share a quick and easy recipe.

Baked Hot Ham 'n Cheese Sandwiches

Ingredients:

1 stick softened butter

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1 to 2 tablespoons dijon mustard (if you don’t like mustard, leave it out)

8 to 10 hard rolls (I like the poppy seed, but the kids like plain)

1 1/2 to 2 pounds shaved deli ham

8 to 12 slices swiss cheese

Tin foil

Directions:

Mix the first 4 ingredients. Spread mixture generously on both sides of buns. Next add some ham and 1 slice of cheese to make the sandwiches. Wrap each sandwich in foil.

Bake on a cookie sheet in a preheated 325 degree oven for 12 to 15 minutes until buns get toasted, and cheese is melted. You can also cook these on the grill, indirect heat, meaning not directly on the hot coals or gas flame.