As Milwaukee's 2020 homicide count nears 2019 total, groups 'out here working to turn it around'

At least eight people were shot in Milwaukee Tuesday night, July 28, and one man was killed. On Wednesday, FOX6 caught up with a group that normally works as violence interrupters at night, now offering help during the day -- canvassing the neighborhoods where Tuesday's violence happened.

414 Life is working overtime on the streets of Milwaukee -- trying to put an end to the violence.

Hamid Al-Jabbar, outreach supervisor with 414 Life

"My days are starting earlier and earlier," said Hamid Al-Jabbar, outreach supervisor with 414 Life. "We go out where the shootings happen, we talk to the residents, try and bring some positivity to the neighborhood. "They love to see us coming because everybody wants the shooting to stop. Right now, during the COVID-19, there's a lot of people who have been laid off of work. There's a lot of people who don't have resources that they normally would have."

On Tuesday night, July 28, four shootings in just over four hours killed one person and left eight others hurt -- adding to a larger trend for 2020.

Reggie Moore, director of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention

"We're seeing a lot of inner family or inner social network conflict," said Reggie Moore, director of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention.

Moore noted 92 homicides this year compared to 99 total in 2019. Compare that to 2019, when there were 99 total.

"Unfortunately, we have a lot of firearms in our city, and we have people who are struggling just in terms of food, and security, and housing, and under a lot of stress," said Moore.

"I just want people to know there are people at work in this city trying to deal with these issues," said Al-Jabbar. "Let people know that we're here to help."

414 Life hands out information on resources in Milwaukee neighborhoods

For 414 Life, the workload is tremendous, and the need is great. With that in mind, they passed out a list of resources for any issues people in Milwaukee's neighborhoods could be dealing with.

"I believe that this thing is going to turn around," said Al-Jabbar. "There's people out here working to turn it around, and we will turn this around."

414 Life scheduled a block party for Saturday, Aug. 1 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. where they hope to share more resources.