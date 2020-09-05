As CDC halts evictions, Milwaukee nonprofit offers rent help

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has put a temporary halt on evictions starting this weekend, hoping to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Though it prevents evictions, the moratorium does not forgive rent that may go unpaid during the pandemic. That is why a Milwaukee nonprofit is stressing the importance of applying for renter's assistance to help families pay the bills.

Among a ruptured economy, rough job market and ongoing pandemic, the stress on families at this time is understandably high.

"It's a matter of being on the streets homeless with their families, or just having no place to go," said Mary Moore, an agent with Moore & Moore Properties.

Aware of the pandemic's impact on her tenants, Moore said she has worked with them on paying rent -- accepting half of the normal amount and connecting them with groups to secure financial assistance.

"We took the approach that why not try to work with what we have, and then to move forward from there," Moore said.

At the end of the day, it's about keeping a roof over renters' heads for safety, sanity and protection from the virus. At some point, though, the rent will still be due. That's where Community Advocates, a nonprofit, steps in.

Advertisement

"Please give us a call. We're here to help. That's our job," said Andi Elliott, CEO of Community Advocates. "We're here to make that bridge for you to make sure that you remain in stable housing."

Since June 1, Elliott said her team has received 4,000 rent assistance applications. However, they want to emphasize that help is out there to keep families in their homes and off of the streets.

"It is some basic information about who you are, where you live, how much you owe, what is the reason for the loss of income?" Elliott said.

If you are interested in learning more or applying for renter's assistance, Community Advocates is available to help: