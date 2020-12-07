Artisans to begin growing icicles for next Lake Geneva Ice Castles

Construction will soon begin on the next version of Ice Castles in Lake Geneva -- and a limited number of pre-show tickets are now on sale.

Ice artisans are expected to begin growing and harvesting icicles this weekend to build the acre-sized frozen fortress at Geneva National Resort. A news release indicates it will take artisans roughly six weeks of hand-placing up to 10,000 icicles each day to create the winter playground, which includes slides, fountains, caves, tunnels, and crawl spaces built entirely from ice.

Despite weather challenges over the last two seasons, Ice Castles routinely welcomes sold-out crowds. However, the attraction will be operating at a reduced capacity this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is Ice Castles' third season in Lake Geneva. It is expected to open in mid- to- late-January.

A very limited number of pre-sale tickets for Ice Castles went on sale on Monday, Dec. 7 at icecastles.com/wisconsin. The pre-sale ends Sunday or when all presale vouchers sell out.