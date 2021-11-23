Art Lounge: A venue meant for artists and non-artists

In the heart of Downtown Menomonee Falls there’s a venue meant for artists and non-artists to enjoy art, wine and food
Brian is at Art Lounge learning more about this unique guest experience.
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - In the heart of Downtown Menomonee Falls, there’s a venue meant for artists and non-artists to enjoy art, wine, and food. Sounds good to me! Brian is at Art Lounge learning more about this unique guest experience.
If you like paint and sip classes you’re going to love the workshops at Art Lounge in Menomonee Falls
Brian is getting crafty in their workshop with one of their art kits that are as easy as one, two, three.
If you’re the type of person that’s curious about art, but not sure where to begin, there’s a place in Menomonee Falls that’s perfect for you
Brian is at Art Lounge learning more about the workshops available to guests of all ages.
In the heart of Downtown Menomonee Falls there’s a venue meant for artists and non-artists to enjoy art
Brian is at Art Lounge learning more about their unique guest experience.
Art Lounge in Menomonee Falls is the spot for you
Brian is hanging out with the owner and a caricature artist creating a gift for the holidays.