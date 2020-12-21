Expand / Collapse search

Ariana Grande announces engagement, shows ring on social media

By AP author
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Entertainment
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES - Ariana Grande has announced she is engaged in a series of photos of her and her fiance and her engagement ring.

The "Rain on Me" singer posted the photos of her cuddling with Dalton Gomez, a luxury real estate agent, on Instagram on Sunday. Grande included a close-up shot of the ring in the post, which was captioned "forever n then some."

The singer's mother congratulated the couple on Twitter, saying she was excited to welcome Gomez to the family.

People magazine reported Grande and Gomez started dating earlier this year.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Grande released her latest studio album, "Positions," in November. On Monday, Netflix will release a behind-the-scenes movie on her "Sweetener" world tour, titled "excuse me, i love you."

She was previously engaged to "Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson in 2018, but they ended their relationship later that year.

LaFleur helps Milwaukee family dealing with 3 emergencies in a year
slideshow

LaFleur helps Milwaukee family dealing with 3 emergencies in a year

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur's "10 Days of Hope" campaign is aimed at raising awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research and care.

People over 75, essential workers next in line for vaccine
slideshow

People over 75, essential workers next in line for vaccine

An expert committee put people 75 and older and essential workers like firefighters, teachers and grocery store workers next in line for COVID-19 shots.