Expand / Collapse search

Archie’s Flat Top; burgers, beer, ice cream

By
Published 
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Grind some meat at Becher Meats

Spencer Tracy is grinding meat at Becher Meats.

Spencer Tracy is checking out Archie’s Flat Top. The inspiration behind the new business, the space, the food. 

Go in the kitchen and smash some burgers

Spencer Tracy makes burgers at Becher Meats.

Scratch Ice Cream

The unique ice cream flavors and the collaboration with Archie’s Flat Top.

Other menu items from Archie’s Flat Top

Spencer Tracy checks out menu items.

Desert Options from The Bake Sale across the street

Spencer Tracy has a look at the sweet treats.