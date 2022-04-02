April events in Milwaukee area
Jake Meister from VISIT Milwaukee joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
From the Milwaukee Brewers Opening Day to Easter celebrations – there are some are so many events going on throughout the area this month. Jake Meister from VISIT Milwaukee joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
Cousins Subs and Summerfest announced on Friday, April 1 a special promotion for festival goers.
In downtown Milwaukee, scammers took cash and towed cars at a lot near 6th and McKinley. Avoiding the scam could be as easy as reading the signs.