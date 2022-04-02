Expand / Collapse search

April events in Milwaukee area

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Jake Meister from VISIT Milwaukee joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

From the Milwaukee Brewers Opening Day to Easter celebrations – there are some are so many events going on throughout the area this month. Jake Meister from VISIT Milwaukee joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop. 

Cousins Subs Summerfest ticket promotion revealed
Cousins Subs Summerfest ticket promotion revealed

Cousins Subs and Summerfest announced on Friday, April 1 a special promotion for festival goers.

Milwaukee parking scam; BBB tips to avoid becoming a victim
Milwaukee parking scam; BBB tips to avoid becoming a victim

In downtown Milwaukee, scammers took cash and towed cars at a lot near 6th and McKinley. Avoiding the scam could be as easy as reading the signs.