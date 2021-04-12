April 12-16 is Wisconsin’s Tornado & Severe Weather Awareness Week.

"Severe weather can happen any time of year, but typically, this time of year is very active with severe and possibly deadly storms," said FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell. "So we want everybody to take a minute and figure out what their action plan is, know where their safe space is and tell their family about it, tell their co-workers about it and make sure everybody is on the same page."

Ahead of the storms to come, start developing a plan now so when it arrives, you’re prepared.

"You need to be prepared because it is going to happen," said Haswell. "We are going to have a tornado warning this season in some portion of our viewing area."

Once you know where to seek shelter, you need to prepare a few items to take with you.

"If you know where you’re going to go, then you might want to take a bag, a little backpack down there with some water bottles, some backup chargers for your cellphone, maybe put a portable weather radio in there and something to do to keep you busy because you might be down there for a while on those severe weather days," said Haswell.

Be it strong wind or rain, always err on the side of caution, especially when it comes to high water.

"Turn around, don’t drown," said Haswell. "That’s what we say because that’s what’s going to happen."

