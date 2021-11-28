Expand / Collapse search

Appleton and Fiebrantz shooting: Man injured, suspects sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured near Appleton and Fiebrantz around 8:10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27. 

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. 

Police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee man struck by vehicle, driver arrested
article

Milwaukee man struck by vehicle, driver arrested

A Milwaukee man, 26, was arrested after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Sherman and Capitol.


 