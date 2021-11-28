Appleton and Fiebrantz shooting: Man injured, suspects sought

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured near Appleton and Fiebrantz around 8:10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

