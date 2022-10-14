Apple pie dip with cinnamon chips: recipe
Fall is here and so is apple season!
The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with an easy apple dip recipe.
Apple Pie Dip with Cinnamon Chips
Ingredients:
4 to 5 apples peeled, cored, and diced into small pieces
1/3 cup brown sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon, divided
1 tablespoon cornstarch
3 tablespoons cold water
6 to 8 large flour tortillas
4 tablespoons butter, melted
3 to 4 tablespoons sugar
Directions:
Place apples, brown sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon in a pan. Heat for a minute or two. Mix together cornstarch and water in a bowl until smooth. Add cornstarch mixture to the apples. Cook for another couple minutes until apples start to get a little soft. If mixture gets too thick, you can add a little more water.
Brush the tortillas with butter. Use a pizza cutter to cut tortillas into wedges like a pizza. Mix cinnamon and sugar together and sprinkle a little over the tortillas. Bake tortillas on a cookie sheet in a preheated 350 degree oven for 5 to 8 minutes or until golden. Keep an eye on them! They bake up quickly! Serve tortilla chips with the warm apple pie dip.