Apple pie dip with cinnamon chips: recipe

Fall is here and so is apple season!

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with an easy apple dip recipe.

Apple Pie Dip with Cinnamon Chips

Ingredients:

4 to 5 apples peeled, cored, and diced into small pieces

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon, divided

1 tablespoon cornstarch

3 tablespoons cold water

6 to 8 large flour tortillas

4 tablespoons butter, melted

3 to 4 tablespoons sugar

Directions:

Place apples, brown sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon in a pan. Heat for a minute or two. Mix together cornstarch and water in a bowl until smooth. Add cornstarch mixture to the apples. Cook for another couple minutes until apples start to get a little soft. If mixture gets too thick, you can add a little more water.

Brush the tortillas with butter. Use a pizza cutter to cut tortillas into wedges like a pizza. Mix cinnamon and sugar together and sprinkle a little over the tortillas. Bake tortillas on a cookie sheet in a preheated 350 degree oven for 5 to 8 minutes or until golden. Keep an eye on them! They bake up quickly! Serve tortilla chips with the warm apple pie dip.