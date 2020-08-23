Apple picking at Apple Holler offers 'the ultimate opportunity' to practice social distancing

Apple picking season has arrived, but like most things, it looks a little different this year at Apple Holler in Sturtevant amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"A lot of our main business here in the fall especially is outdoors is fortunate for us, I think," said Dave Flannery, owner.

Dave Flannery

If you're looking for ways to take advantage of the warm weather -- Apple Holler offers 30 varieties throughout the season.

"Right now, we’re picking a variety called Sansa, Paula Red, Zestars, which are in the Honeycrisp family," Flannery said.

While the apples look the same -- the farm is adjusting to COVID-19, with several safety precautions in place, such as moving indoor business into a new, outdoor marketplace.

Apple Holler marketplace

"Tried bringing our indoor businesses outdoors by creating a lot of these outdoor marketplaces – bringing our donuts, our bakery, our gifts, our groceries," Flannery said.

Employees hope people don't upset the applecart and follow the guidelines.

Masks are required and social distancing while shopping or checking in is made easy with reminders placed around the entrance.

"As far as the social distancing thing, I think we’ve got kind of the ultimate opportunity here to do it with 78 acres of over 30 varieties of apples," he said.

As the apple picking season goes into the fall, it's a great way have some fun outdoors.

"I think all of us are looking for ways to try to have some normalcy and things to do in a safe way," Flannery said.