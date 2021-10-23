Expand / Collapse search

Apple Holler in Sturtevant offering family friendly fall festivities

By
Published 
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Apple Holler for fall treats

Apple pies, apple cider donuts, caramel apples, turnovers, apple fritters, apple dumplings, homemade breads -- all available year-round at Apple Holler in Sturtevant.

STURTEVANT, Wis. - Get in the spirit of fall at Apple Holler in Sturtevant. Brhett is going apple picking, hitching orchard train rides and getting a taste for all the bakery items available.

For more info on Apple Holler, visit their website.

Plenty of eats and treats at Apple Holler

Apple picking in the orchard at Apple Holler

It's prime time for fall festivities at Apple Holler.

Hard cider at Apple Holler

Try multiple hard ciders offered at Apple Holler.