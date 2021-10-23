Apple Holler in Sturtevant offering family friendly fall festivities

Apple Holler for fall treats
Apple pies, apple cider donuts, caramel apples, turnovers, apple fritters, apple dumplings, homemade breads -- all available year-round at Apple Holler in Sturtevant.
STURTEVANT, Wis. - Get in the spirit of fall at Apple Holler in Sturtevant. Brhett is going apple picking, hitching orchard train rides and getting a taste for all the bakery items available.
For more info on Apple Holler, visit their website.
