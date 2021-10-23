Apple Holler expands fall festivities

It's starting to feel more like fall outside, and Apple Holler in Sturtevant is a great spot to enjoy the season.

Many can agree, this fall looks a lot different than the fall of 2020.

"Like everybody else, our world kind of got turned upside down," said Dave Flannery, owner of Apple Holler.

With everyone able to enjoy fall activities again this year, Flannery and his family are reflecting on how far apple holler has come.

"We’re a better business after having to go through all of those trials and challenges," Flannery said.

Apple Holler built brand new outdoor venues to accommodate COVID-19 guidelines – on top of maintaining the apple orchard. Flannery said seeing the turnout this year has made the extra work worth it.

"This time of year we get to literally see the fruits of all that labor," said Flannery. "We get couples here, children's field trips, grandmas and grandpa’s picking apples and peaches with their grandkids.

"It’s a great feeling, and it’s a good gig, as they say."

Apple Holler is always trying to bring new apple products for apple pickers to enjoy each year they come back. Their newest product this year is hard apple cider.

"Doing the apple slushies and now the hard apple cider are just natural extensions of trying to do more and more, because we literally grow thousands of pounds of apples and thousands of bushels of apples every year," said Flannery.

With winter approaching quicker than we’d like, Apple Holler has activities for that season, too.

"As soon as we start to get snow, we’ll start doing sleigh rides."

Apple holler is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week all year round.