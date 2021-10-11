Antetokounmpo makes preseason debut in Bucks win

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored eight points in 17 minutes in his preseason debut for the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, who had eight players score in double digits in a 130-110 victory against the Oklahoma Thunder on Sunday night.

The Bucks are being careful with Antetokounmpo, who hyperextended his left knee in the Eastern Conference finals but returned for the NBA Finals. He was named Finals MVP after leading the Bucks to the title in six games against the Phoenix Suns.

"It feels good. I’m not going to lie. It feels good to be a part of the team, just go out there, run up and down, make some plays, just being around the team, being here at Fiserv," said Antetokounmpo, who mentioned several times that the felt "rusty."

Asked where he felt rusty, he said: "Everywhere. My legs, back, hands. But it’s OK. I’m getting back to it."

The Bucks scored 48 points in the first quarter and 81 in the first half.

Khris Middleton (14 points) and Jrue Holiday (11 points) also made their preseason debuts for the Bucks.

"Everybody was motivated. Everybody was ready to go," Antetokounmpo said.

Jordan Nwora led the Bucks with 14 points and Elijah Bryant also scored 14.

Luguentz Dort scored 19 for the Thunder.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android