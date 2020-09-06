Annual Motorcycle Poker Run for Fisher House of Wisconsin

FOX6 is proud to support the Fisher House of Wisconsin. You can still register to ride in the annual Poker Run this Sunday.

Fisher House Wisconsin is located on the grounds of the VA hospital and is a no-cost, home-away-from-home for Veterans’ and military families who need temporary housing while their loved ones are receiving care.

Registration begins at 11 a.m., with kickstands up at 1 p.m. The annual motorcycle ride will start at the Milwaukee Brewing Company in downtown on 9th Street and will make multiple stops along the way before ending at Wisconsin Harley in Oconomowoc.

