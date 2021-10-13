Andrea Bocelli performs at Fiserv Forum Oct. 13

It's Opera Night at the Fiserv Forum. Italian Opera singer Andrea Bocelli takes the stage at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13. Carl had a chance to sit down with Bocelli ahead of tonight's performance to talk about returning in person.

Event information (website)

Today world-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announced his Believe North American Tour, supporting his latest album of the same name. Bocelli's 21-city tour kicks off Wednesday, October 13, in Milwaukee, WI!

The tour will feature performances from Bocelli’s uplifting new album Believe, a poignant and personal collection of songs, celebrating the power of music to soothe the soul, as well as a selection of arias, his beloved cross-over hits and famed love songs. After a year of Bocelli’s record-breaking live-streamed performances that brought comfort to viewers around the globe, Bocelli is bringing his blockbuster live show to US audiences.

"It will be like going home, in each of the 21 cities," said Bocelli. "It will be exciting to meet again with the public of my beloved and great homeland who adopted me over 20 years ago. I await that moment with the joy and trepidation I felt at the beginning of my career. Because those arenas we meet in have a glimpse of the sun after such a storm. Because I will sing for the life that wins, and thanks to music, we will celebrate beauty and faith in the future together."