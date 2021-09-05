Andre Smith funeral service set; grandfather accused of beating the boy

article

The details on the visitation and funeral services for Andre Smith II were revealed on Sunday, Sept. 5. Smith was beaten to death, allegedly at the hands of his grandfather, Andrez Martina.

The services for Smith, who was just 12 years old, are set to take place on Friday, Sept. 10 at Solomon's Temple Evangelistic Ministries (2207 W. Center Street) in Milwaukee.

The visitation is set for 10:30 a.m. – with a memorial service to follow at 11:30 a.m.

Martina is charged in Milwaukee County with five counts, including first-degree intentional homicide and physical abuse of a child with repeated acts causing death. He made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, Sept. 2.

According to prosecutors, Martina believed Smith had stolen money out of his wallet. Smith's 8-year-old brother allegedly told police that Martina struck Smith with a "mallet, sledgehammer, coat rack, and cane." Andre Smith suffered a severe skull fracture and was pronounced dead at Children's Wisconsin on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Andrez Martina

The attack was witnessed by Martina’s mother, who is disabled and could not intervene, according to the complaint.

At his initial appearance, Cash bond was set at $750,000 for Martina – and he is expected to appear in court on the morning of Sept. 13.

