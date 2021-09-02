Accused grandson killer Andrez Martina appears in court

article

Andrez Martina, accused of killing his 12-year-old grandson Andre Smith II, made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, Sept. 2.

According to prosecutors, Martina believed Smith had stolen money out of his wallet. Smith's 8-year-old brother allegedly told police that Martina struck Smith with a "mallet, sledgehammer, coat rack and cane." Andre Smith boy suffered a severe skull fracture and was pronounced dead at Children's Wisconsin on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Andre Smith II

Martina also served time for a 1989 homicide and was released. FOX6 News requested records of that case. Because of the case's age, officials said someone is searching a warehouse for the documents and would be able to provide them Thursday.

Cash bond was set at $750,000 for Martina – and he is expected to appear in court on the morning of Sept. 13.

This is a developing story.