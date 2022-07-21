Ancho Chili Spiced Street Tacos with Pineapple Salsa and Jalapeno Cream: recipe

It's Taco Tuesday!

Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a spicy new recipe.

Ancho Chili Spiced Street Tacos with Pineapple Salsa and Jalapeno Cream

INGREDIENTS:

1 Pound beef Top Sirloin Steak (1/4 inch dice)

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 tsp ancho chile powder

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp granulated garlic

8 - 4"corn tortillas

Jalapeno Cream

1 Fresh California Avocado, peeled and pitted

2 Tbsp fresh lime juice

3 Tbsp sour cream

2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and chopped

Pineapple Salsa

6 fresh pineapple rings, grilled and chopped

3 tsp fresh lime juice

1/4 cup red onion, diced

1/2 cup diced tomatoes

3 tsp fresh cilantro, chopped

1/2 tsp kosher salt

Garnish:

Crumbled Cotija cheese, fresh cilantro, diced onion

COOKING:

﻿Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/4-inch cubes.

Cook's Tip: Freeze your sirloin steak for up to 30 minutes to help aid in the cutting.

In a medium size bowl combine beef, ancho Chile powder, salt, garlic, and olive oil. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Heat a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. In batches add in 1/2 the beef mixture and cook for 6 - 8 minutes siring occasionally. Repeat until all the beef is cooked, remove from heat and set aside.

JALAPENO CREAM

Place avocado, lime juice, sour cream, salt and jalapeño peppers in bowl of food processor; pulse until smooth.

PINEAPPLE SALSA

In a medium size bowl combine pineapple, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, salt and tomatoes. Cover and refrigerate for at least 15 minutes.

BUILD: