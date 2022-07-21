Ancho Chili Spiced Street Tacos with Pineapple Salsa and Jalapeno Cream: recipe
It's Taco Tuesday!
Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a spicy new recipe.
Ancho Chili Spiced Street Tacos with Pineapple Salsa and Jalapeno Cream
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 Pound beef Top Sirloin Steak (1/4 inch dice)
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 2 tsp ancho chile powder
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt
- 1 tsp granulated garlic
- 8 - 4"corn tortillas
Jalapeno Cream
- 1 Fresh California Avocado, peeled and pitted
- 2 Tbsp fresh lime juice
- 3 Tbsp sour cream
- 2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and chopped
Pineapple Salsa
- 6 fresh pineapple rings, grilled and chopped
- 3 tsp fresh lime juice
- 1/4 cup red onion, diced
- 1/2 cup diced tomatoes
- 3 tsp fresh cilantro, chopped
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt
Garnish:
- Crumbled Cotija cheese, fresh cilantro, diced onion
COOKING:
Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/4-inch cubes.
Cook's Tip: Freeze your sirloin steak for up to 30 minutes to help aid in the cutting.
In a medium size bowl combine beef, ancho Chile powder, salt, garlic, and olive oil. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
Heat a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. In batches add in 1/2 the beef mixture and cook for 6 - 8 minutes siring occasionally. Repeat until all the beef is cooked, remove from heat and set aside.
JALAPENO CREAM
- Place avocado, lime juice, sour cream, salt and jalapeño peppers in bowl of food processor; pulse until smooth.
PINEAPPLE SALSA
- In a medium size bowl combine pineapple, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, salt and tomatoes. Cover and refrigerate for at least 15 minutes.
BUILD:
- Grill tortillas for 1 - 2 minutes on each side. Top of each tortilla with beef, then pineapple salsa, and top with jalapeno crema and additional garnish as desired.