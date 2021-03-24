While your little bunnies are hopping around hunting for eggs -- whip up something quick and easy for breakfast. Meghan Sedivy, a registered dietitian with Fresh Thyme Market, joins FOX6 WakeUp with an Easter morning meal both parents and kids will love.

These fruity Dutch babies put a fresh spin on breakfast, making them a fabulous and festive meal for Easter morning. It is also gluten-free, so it fits with a variety of different diet types.

There are a few different toppings for this recipe, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy.

1. The first step is prepping the different toppings:

○ For the mixed berry fans, this Mixed Berry Compote is for them: In a small bowl, combine 1½ cups of plain Greek yogurt, 1¼ tsp. orange zest, and ¼ tsp. refrigerated ginger paste.

○ Another topping is Peaches ’n’ Cream: In a small nonstick skillet, melt 1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme salted butter and 1 Tbsp. coconut sugar. Add ½ (10 oz.) pkg. Fresh Thyme frozen peach slices. Reduce heat; cook on low just until peaches thaw, stirring occasionally. Slightly cut up peaches, if desired.

○ Last but not least, my personal favorite, Chocolate-Hazelnut and Banana: In a small microwave-safe bowl, microwave 2 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme chocolate-hazelnut spread on HIGH for 30 to 60 seconds or just until melted, stirring halfway through. Peel and slice 2 bananas.

2. Once your toppings are prepared you can set aside, as we will use them later in the recipe!

3. Next, place your pan with eight or twelve (2¾ to 3 inch) muffin cups in a cold oven and preheat the oven to 425°F

4. While that is heating up, you can get started on your Dutch baby batter. In a blender, combine eggs, milk, gluten-free flour, honey, vanilla, and salt. Cover and blend until well combined, stopping if needed to scrape down sides of the blender container

5. Then, remove the preheated muffin cups from the oven. Spray the bottoms and sides of cups with cooking spray; carefully wiping out excess oil from cups

6. Spoon 3 Tbsp. batter into each hot cup

7. After that, they are ready to bake! Bake for 14 to 17 minutes or until puffed and lightly golden. Cool 1 minute in muffin cups. Use a knife to loosen the sides of the pancakes from muffin cups; remove from cups

8. Then it is time for the toppings! Add whichever desired toppings you prefer:

○ For the Mixed Berry Compote: Spoon about 1½ Tbsp. yogurt mixture into each Dutch baby pancake cup. Top with a few mixed berries (such as raspberries, blackberries and quartered strawberries.) Garnish with fresh mint, if desired

○ For Peaches ’n’ Cream: Garnish with coconut milk nondairy whipped topping and Fresh Thyme ground cinnamon

○ For the Chocolate-Hazelnut and Banana: Divide the banana slices among Dutch baby pancake cups. Drizzle with melted chocolate-hazelnut spread. Garnish with toasted coconut, if desired

