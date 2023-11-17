Amtrak expanding service, new train through Wisconsin in 2024

article

Amtrak will launch a new passenger train in 2024 along the Twin Cities - Milwaukee - Chicago corridor.

The project expansion will add a second daily round-trip passenger train on the 411-mile corridor, complementing the existing Empire Builder schedule with both a morning and midday departure from Chicago and St. Paul.

In Wisconsin, the route has stops in Sturtevant, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, Milwaukee, Columbus, Portage, Wisconsin Dells, Tomah, and La Crosse.

This service expansion involves partnership agreements among the Federal Railroad Administration, state DOTs, host railroads, and Amtrak. When all the elements have been finalized between the parties, the schedules, fares,​ start date and official name of the train service will be jointly announced. Service is expected to begin in 2024.

The additional service is part of a larger rail infrastructure improvement project. For more information on the project, visit the Wisconsin DOT website.