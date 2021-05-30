American Rescue Plan health insurance enrollment

The American Rescue Plan has not only provided resources to assist during the coronavirus pandemic, but it also expands access to health insurance coverage. While health care can be quite costly, now, you won't need to wait for a life event change to see if you can lower your premium.

"People have lost their jobs, have been furloughed and are without health insurance," Dr. LaShawn McIver said.

For those who are uninsured or even if you have a plan, Dr. McIver of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said the marketplace presents a great opportunity for you to see what type of health insurance you may qualify for.

"Under the American Rescue Plan, now, consumers can benefit from expanded financial assistance toward their health insurance," Dr. McIver said.

She said applying during the special enrollment period could prove to be beneficial and cost-effective.

"It’s now inclusive of individuals and families and high-income levels," she said. "We are finding that four out of five individuals who are currently in rolled in the health insurance marketplace, they are finding plans for as low as $10 a month or less for quality health insurance for a family of four. Their premiums may have been $400 previously per month. Now, they are finding plans as low as $163 per month. You may find that you qualify for your state's Medicaid program."

As the director of the Office of Minority Health, McIver promotes health equity and improving health outcomes. As we continue to battle COVID-19, she says it is more important than ever that folks have access to affordable health care.

"So you have that protection of having health insurance of something unexpected happens," she said.

The special enrollment period runs through Aug. 15. A call center is available 24 hours a day seven days a week. If you enroll today, you could start receiving the savings and lower costs starting June 1.