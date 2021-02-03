American Family Field, Brewers Boulevard signs hoisted into place

article

A sign that things are changing near the home of the Brewers. New road signs with American Family Field and Brewers Boulevard were hoisted into place overnight in Milwaukee.

This comes just days after the Miller Park sign atop a tower that could be seen clearly from I-94 was removed from the structure. The Miller Park sign at the stadium was replaced with American Family Field signs. Each one of the new signs is lit with roughly 2,000 LEDs -- making it much more efficient than the previous signage.

Miller Park sign comes down, American Family Field sign goes up

Fan reaction to the new stadium name

For some fans of the Milwaukee Brewers, the renaming of the stadium is a bit sad.

"In my heart, it will always be Miller Park because that's what I grew up knowing," said Susanna Kalas of Green Bay.

"It's a little sad. It was just a perfect marriage," said Brad Westness of Janesville. "It's a shame to see it change although, you could do a lot worse."

"Over time, I think people will get very comfortable with the name. But my philosophy is, I want fans to come to the ballpark and be fans of the Brewers. Some people still call it County Stadium," said Rick Schlesinger, president of Brewers Business Operations.

