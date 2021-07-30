American Family Field bag policy update

article

Effective Monday, Aug. 2, clear single-compartment bags 12" x 6" x 12" or smaller, and one-gallon clear zip-lock bags will be allowed into the ballpark.

This update comes as the Milwaukee Brewers start a six-game homestand against the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants. Gates open 1.5 hours before the first pitch. To expedite entry, fans are encouraged to enter early and limit carry-in items.



As a reminder, permitted bags include:

Single-Compartment Bags 9" x 5" x 2" or smaller,

Clear Single-Compartment Bags 12" x 6" x 12" or smaller.

Clear One-Gallon Zip Lock bags

Please find the complete bag policy here.