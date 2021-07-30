Expand / Collapse search

American Family Field bag policy update

American Family Field

MILWAUKEE - Effective Monday, Aug. 2, clear single-compartment bags 12" x 6" x 12" or smaller, and one-gallon clear zip-lock bags will be allowed into the ballpark. 

This update comes as the Milwaukee Brewers start a six-game homestand against the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants. Gates open 1.5 hours before the first pitch. To expedite entry, fans are encouraged to enter early and limit carry-in items.
 
As a reminder, permitted bags include:

  • Single-Compartment Bags 9" x 5" x 2" or smaller,
  • Clear Single-Compartment Bags 12" x 6" x 12" or smaller.
  • Clear One-Gallon Zip Lock bags

Please find the complete bag policy here.

