American Airlines: Milwaukee-Miami daily nonstop service begins in November

By FOX6 News Digital Team
American Airlines aircrafts seen at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - American Airlines is expanding its nonstop service between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) and Miami International Airport (MIA) from weekly to daily beginning in November. 

American currently flies between Milwaukee and Miami on Saturdays through August 14. 

Beginning November 2, the route will be offered daily through April 4, 2022.

"This marks the first time ever that Miami will be served daily from Milwaukee, and this route expansion proves how important it is to fly from Milwaukee’s hometown airport. The more that passengers fly from MKE, the more routes airlines will fly from MKE as air travel recovers from the pandemic," Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. 

