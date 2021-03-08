Expand / Collapse search

Amber Alert canceled: Missing 3-year-old Milwaukee girl found safe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Adreanna Juarez-Cobbins

MILWAUKEE - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a critical missing 3-year-old Milwaukee girl. Adreanna Juarez-Cobbins has been found safe and one person has been taken into custody. 

There was concern after Adreanna was last seen at approximately 5:00 p.m. in the area of 15th and Mineral in the City of Milwaukee.  Adreanna was driven away in a Black 2020 Chevrolet Malibu bearing Illinois plate # FP108195.

Again, Adreanna has been found safe and the suspect is on custody. 

