Amber Alert canceled: Missing 3-year-old Milwaukee girl found safe

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a critical missing 3-year-old Milwaukee girl. Adreanna Juarez-Cobbins has been found safe and one person has been taken into custody.

There was concern after Adreanna was last seen at approximately 5:00 p.m. in the area of 15th and Mineral in the City of Milwaukee. Adreanna was driven away in a Black 2020 Chevrolet Malibu bearing Illinois plate # FP108195.

Again, Adreanna has been found safe and the suspect is on custody.

