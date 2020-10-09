Alvin Cole’s mother, sisters arrested during 2nd night of protests

The second night of protests in Wauwatosa ended with at least a dozen arrests -- and that includes members of Alvin Cole's family.

There was a heavy police presence near 67th and North that met a group of protesters Thursday night, Oct. 9.

The attorney for the Cole family confirmed Thursday night that the mother of Alvin Cole, Tracy Cole, was arrested. The People's Revolution said on Facebook Alvin Cole's two sisters Taleavia and Tristian were also arrested.

Kimberley Motley tweeting “Tracy and Tristiana Cole just released from the hospital. Absolutely outrageous that they were attacked for peacefully protesting! Police refusing to give answers on where Taleavia Cole has been taken."

Advertisement

The family was protesting for the second night in a row after the announcement there would be no charges against officer Mensah for the death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole.

Immediately after that decision—the family said they would keep fighting. They are calling for Mensah to be fired. He’s shot and killed three people in the line of duty in the last five years.

All three were ruled justified.

Representative Bowen tweeted that the people arrested were taken to Waukesha.

There was a police presence outside of the Waukesha courthouse overnight.

In total, there were 11 people arrested according to a tweet from state Rep. LaKeshia Myers—each receiving a citation for violating the emergency curfew.