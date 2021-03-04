Alternative to fish fry: The Cooking Mom prepares lemon garlic salmon

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a dish that's perfect for Lent.

Lemon Garlic Salmon

Ingredients:

4 (6 – 7 oz) skinless salmon fillets

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup olive oil, plus extra for brushing grill or grill pan

2 teaspoons minced garlic (2 cloves)

2 teaspoons fresh lemon zest

1 teaspoon dijon mustard

2 teaspoons honeySalt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon fresh chopped dill

4 lemon slices or wedges

Hoffman House Tartar Sauce

Directions:

Place salmon in a glass pan. In a small mixing bowl whisk together lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, lemon zest, dijon mustard, honey, and a little salt and pepper. Pour mixture over salmon then cover and let marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes, turning once halfway through.

Advertisement

Brush grill or grill pan with a little olive oil. Preheat grill or grill pan.

Remove salmon from marinade and place on grill. Grill about 3 – 4 minutes per side to cook through. Don’t overcook. Serve warm garnished with fresh dill and lemon. Spoon Hoffman House Tartar Sauce on top of each fillet.