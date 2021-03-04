Expand / Collapse search

Alternative to fish fry: The Cooking Mom prepares lemon garlic salmon

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 25 mins ago
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Alternative to fish fry: The Cooking Mom prepares lemon garlic salmon

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a dish that's perfect for Lent.&nbsp;

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a dish that's perfect for Lent. 

Lemon Garlic Salmon

Ingredients:

  • 4 (6 – 7 oz) skinless salmon fillets
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup olive oil, plus extra for brushing grill or grill pan
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic (2 cloves)
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon zest
  • 1 teaspoon dijon mustard
  • 2 teaspoons honeySalt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon fresh chopped dill
  • 4 lemon slices or wedges
  • Hoffman House Tartar Sauce

Directions:

Place salmon in a glass pan. In a small mixing bowl whisk together lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, lemon zest, dijon mustard, honey, and a little salt and pepper. Pour mixture over salmon then cover and let marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes, turning once halfway through.

Brush grill or grill pan with a little olive oil. Preheat grill or grill pan.

Remove salmon from marinade and place on grill. Grill about 3 – 4 minutes per side to cook through. Don’t overcook. Serve warm garnished with fresh dill and lemon. Spoon Hoffman House Tartar Sauce on top of each fillet.