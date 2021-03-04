Alternative to fish fry: The Cooking Mom prepares lemon garlic salmon
The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a dish that's perfect for Lent.
Lemon Garlic Salmon
Ingredients:
- 4 (6 – 7 oz) skinless salmon fillets
- 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 cup olive oil, plus extra for brushing grill or grill pan
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic (2 cloves)
- 2 teaspoons fresh lemon zest
- 1 teaspoon dijon mustard
- 2 teaspoons honeySalt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon fresh chopped dill
- 4 lemon slices or wedges
- Hoffman House Tartar Sauce
Directions:
Place salmon in a glass pan. In a small mixing bowl whisk together lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, lemon zest, dijon mustard, honey, and a little salt and pepper. Pour mixture over salmon then cover and let marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes, turning once halfway through.
Advertisement
Brush grill or grill pan with a little olive oil. Preheat grill or grill pan.
Remove salmon from marinade and place on grill. Grill about 3 – 4 minutes per side to cook through. Don’t overcook. Serve warm garnished with fresh dill and lemon. Spoon Hoffman House Tartar Sauce on top of each fillet.