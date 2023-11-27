Alpine Valley hosts Jason Aldean on Aug. 17, 2024

article

Jason Aldean is hitting the road again in 2024, extending his Highway Desperado Tour. The 24-city tour extension includes a stop at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy on Aug. 17, 2024.

The show features special guests Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver.

Tickets will be available starting on Friday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. at JasonAldean.com, with select markets on sale at a later date.

For a full list of timing and dates, see below and visit JasonAldean.com for more information.