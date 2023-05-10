Arizona Cardinals quarterback and Allen native Kyler Murray made a donation to help a 6-year-old boy who was left an orphan after this weekend's shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets.

Murray donated $15,000 to a GoFundMe for the Cho family.

6-year-old William Cho's mother Cindy, father Kyu and 3-year-old brother James were shot and killed during the shooting on Saturday.

The family was at the outdoor mall to return clothes that William had gotten for his birthday just 4 days before.

William was shot as well, but is now out of the hospital and with extended family members.

Featured article

On the day of the shooting Murray, who attended Allen High School, asked for people to let him know how to help those affected by the tragedy.

Eight people were killed in the shooting and several others were injured.

The GoFundMe page for the Cho family has now raised more than $1,700,00.

How to help

The FBI said that they have spotted multiple fake online fundraisers for the victims of the shooting.

A list of approved and verified fundraisers are available on the City of Allen website.

The city says The Allen, TX Shooting Victims' Fund guarantees that families of the victims and those wounded will receive 100% of the funds.

The Support for Allen Fund will give money to local nonprofit agencies that provide mental health grief and trauma support for victims, their families and first responders.