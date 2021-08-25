All Elite Wrestling in Milwaukee, Paul Wight has the details

For the first time ever one of TV's highest-rated shows bodyslams its way into Milwaukee's Panther Arena. Paul Wight, coach, commentator, and in-ring performer for All Elite Wrestling, joins FOX6 WakeUp to give us all the info on tonight's big show.

About AEW (website)

AEW is a new global wrestling league that features a world-class roster of diverse male and female wrestlers, giving fans a new wrestling experience for the first time in 20 years. AEW is about more than wrestling. It’s a movement fueled by fans. Focused on fast-paced, high-impact competitions, AEW offers fans more athleticism along with real sports analytics. Founded by President and CEO Tony Khan, AEW is headlined by Cody & Brandi Rhodes, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page.