Alex Lasry out, Wisconsin Senate race; sources tell FOX6 News

Democratic sources tell FOX6 News that Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry will drop out of the U.S. Senate race on Wednesday, July 27.

Earlier this week, Tom Nelson, a candidate who tried to position himself as the most progressive in Wisconsin's Democratic primary race for U.S. Senate, announced he dropped out of the contest to face Republican incumbent Ron Johnson in November.

Nelson, the Outagamie County executive, threw his support to Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who was in a tight race with Lasry. State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski is polling further behind.

Lasry poured in more than $12 million on his campaign, while Godlewski has spent nearly $4 million.

Associated Press contributed to this story.