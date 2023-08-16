Aldi to buy Florida-based Winn-Dixie grocery stores. Here's what that means

Aldi has agreed to purchase the parent company of Florida-based grocery store Winn-Dixie and plans to convert some locations into the Aldi format, Southeastern Grocers Inc. announced Wednesday.

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), the parent company of Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket, will give all of its capital stock to Aldi in an all-cash transaction, according to the press release. That includes all SEG grocery operations which encompasses over 500 stores in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

About 75% of SEG's stores are located in Florida.

For customers, there are no immediate changes planned for any of the stores. Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket and Fresco y Más stores will continue as normal until the sale is approved and closes, which isn't expected to happen until 2024.

Aldi said after the sale it plans to operate Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket under their brand names, but said it would evaluate each location and may decide to convert some locations into the Aldi store format, a news release said.

As far as Fresco y Más goes, SEG has agreed to divest its operations will sell the banner in the first quarter of 2024 to Fresco Retail Group, which plans to operate all 28 stores and pharmacies as they are now, according to the release.

"Our successful transformational journey has created a unique opportunity with leading partners who share our vision and common commitments to creating value for their customers," said President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers Anthony Hucker in a prepared statement. "We believe these next steps will fuel a phenomenal experience for our customers, new opportunities for our associates and increased value for our shareholders.

"As the sales processes proceed, we’ll stay acutely focused upon delivering the exceptional quality, service and value that our customers and communities have come to expect from us," he said.

How is Aldi different from Winn-Dixie?

Aldi and Winn-Dixie both carry everyday grocery staples, such as milk, cheese, fruits and vegetables, and some meat selections. However, Aldi grocery store is often described as a discount grocery store with more private label brands than a traditional grocer.

Winn-Dixie would be considered a traditional grocery store with larger stores, full-service deli, bakery, meat counter, and an in-store pharmacy. Some Winn-Dixie stores also have a small bar inside.

At Aldi, customers "rent" shopping carts for $0.25 and bag their own groceries – cost-saving measures that are then passed down to its customers.

How many Aldi stores are there in Florida?

There are 210 branded Aldi grocery stores in Florida, according to its website. That includes 13 in Orlando, eight in Jacksonville, seven in Miami, five in Tampa, and dozens of single locations in various cities and towns.

How many Winn-Dixie stores are there in Florida?

There are over 400 Winn-Dixie locations in Florida, according to its website. That includes 28 in the Orlando area, 42 in the Jacksonville area, 39 in the Miami area, 82 in the Tampa area and hundreds of other locations in various cities and towns.

How many Harveys Supermarket stores are there in Florida?

There are six Harveys Supermarket locations in Jacksonville, two in Lakeland, one in Winter Haven, one in Ocala and one in Lake City, according to its website.

How many Fresco y Más stores are there in Florida?

There are 22 Fresco y Más stores in the Miami area, three in Tampa and one in Deltona, according to its website.