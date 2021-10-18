Expand / Collapse search

Alderwoman Chantia Lewis not guilty plea entered to 4 felonies

By AP author
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press

Alderwoman Chantia Lewis pleads not guilty to misconduct charges

Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that she took more than $20,000 in campaign funds and false travel reimbursements from the city.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, pleaded not guilty Monday, Oct. 18 to criminal charges that she took more than $20,000 in campaign funds and false travel reimbursements from the city.

Lewis faces four felonies and a misdemeanor in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

In a brief hearing Monday, defense attorney Michael Chernin entered not guilty pleas on her behalf.

Lewis is charged with misconduct in public office, embezzlement of more than $10,000, theft by fraud of less than $2,500, intentionally filing a false campaign finance report and intentionally accepting an illegal campaign finance disbursement.

She is accused of taking $21,666 in campaign funds and false travel reimbursements from the city between 2016 and 2020.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We are not going to try this case in the media," one of her attorneys, Michael Maistelman, said in a statement. "We look forward to our day in court."

Lewis was first elected to the Milwaukee City Council in 2016 and announced her candidacy for Senate in July.

Lewis is one of 12 Democratic candidates in the Senate race for the seat currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. He has not said yet whether he will seek a third term.

Potawatomi resumes 24-hour-a-day operations; 1st time since March 2020
article

Potawatomi resumes 24-hour-a-day operations; 1st time since March 2020

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino resumed 24-hour-a-day operations on Monday, Oct. 18.

Walworth County child porn possession case; 27-year-old arrested
article

Walworth County child porn possession case; 27-year-old arrested

A 27-year-old Town of Sugar Creek man is in custody accused of possession of child pornography.

Waukesha therapist charged in sex exploitation case

A Waukesha therapist has been charged with felony sexual exploitation of a client, accused of having an ongoing relationship between December 2020 and June 2021.