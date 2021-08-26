Airbnb allowing anyone to host Afghanistan refugees, not just hosts

Airbnb is allowing anyone around the world to host refugees from Afghanistan through the vacation rental platform rather than just regular hosts.

The announcement comes after the company said Tuesday that it would be covering the cost of temporary housing for 20,000 refugees in an effort to help them escape the rule of the Taliban and resettle in safer areas around the world as the U.S. military withdraws from the country.

The platform saw "enormous interest" from those willing to help house refugees, spokesperson Faith Hoffmeyer told FOX Business.

"So, as of this morning, Airbnb is making it possible for anyone — not only current Airbnb Hosts — to sign up to house Afghan refugees on Airbnb.org. Anyone can go to Airbnb.org/refugees to support the effort," she said.

Airbnb will waive all fees for those existing Airbnb hosts and anyone else who has extra space to temporarily house refugees at a discounted price or free of charge, according to a press release. Those who cannot rent out or provide free space can also donate to Airbnb to support the effort.

"In many cases, we have heard from people who want to offer their space free of charge," the company said in a press release. "The response has been overwhelming and today we’re sharing more details on how people can help us expand on efforts to meet this unprecedented need for temporary, emergency stays for refugees arriving from Afghanistan."

Airbnb partnered with International Rescue Committee, HIAS and Church World Service to make the housing program possible.

Approximately 25,000 refugees have stayed in Airbnb rentals over the past four years, the rental service said.

