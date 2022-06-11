Waukesha County air compressor explosion, no injuries

article

The Western Lakes Fire District on Saturday morning, June 11 responded to a reported explosion on County Road P west of Okauchee Lake.

Callers reported hearing a large explosion come from a business, followed by "hissing sounds," shortly before 11 a.m.

Upon investigation, it was determined that an air compressor had blown – going through the roof of a building.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No one was injured, and the property has since been secure.