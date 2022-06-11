Waukesha County air compressor explosion, no injuries
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Western Lakes Fire District on Saturday morning, June 11 responded to a reported explosion on County Road P west of Okauchee Lake.
Callers reported hearing a large explosion come from a business, followed by "hissing sounds," shortly before 11 a.m.
Upon investigation, it was determined that an air compressor had blown – going through the roof of a building.
No one was injured, and the property has since been secure.