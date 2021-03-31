After year away, Irish Fest back for 2021, organizers say

article

Irish Fest is back on for 2021, organizers announced Wednesday, March 31 after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The 2021 festival will be held Friday, Aug. 20 through Sunday, Aug. 22 -- one day shorter than its typical four-day run.

Organizers are working with and evaluating input from the city of Milwaukee, the Wisconsin Health Department and the state, and are also monitoring CDC guidelines in order to produce a safe outdoor festival.

Irish Fest may limit the number of tickets sold at the gates and online to accommodate potential capacity limits at Henry Maier Festival Park. Tickets will go online at irishfest.com in the coming weeks. Purchasing advance tickets is recommended.

"Our festival preparations center around prioritizing the wellbeing and safety of our patrons, volunteers, vendors, entertainers and staff," said Mike Mitchell, executive director of CelticMKE. "With the rollout of vaccinations, we feel comfortable taking the steps to create an Irish experience this summer for all to safely enjoy."

Advertisement

The music lineup will be announced later this spring, with a program schedule to follow in the summer. It will be a hybrid festival, so organizers are also planning an exclusive, online Irish program for those who are unable to attend the festival in person.

Other summer festivals, including German Fest, have been canceled for 2021, while others like Summerfest have been postponed.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.