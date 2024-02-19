African American Environmental Pioneer Awards highlights community

The spotlight is shining on nine African American changemakers in Milwaukee's environmental community.

From the offering of libations to traditional African music and dance, the fifth annual African American Environmental Pioneer Awards highlighted deep-rooted culture during Black History Month on Monday, Feb. 19.

"It’s targeting people who are actually doing things in the community that are on the ground," said Detaya Johnson with Nearby Nature Milwaukee.

African American Environmental Pioneer Awards

Nine people received awards, from researchers to State Rep. Darrin Madison (D-Milwaukee), as well as grassroots organizations.

Among the honorees was Grian Hollies-Maxwell, who works with Groundwork Milwaukee and owns Maxwell Farms.

"I was absolutely shocked," Hollies-Maxwell said. "I am proud to be an urban farmer. It’s a title that I wear with pride."

From soil to soul, she sees solutions in farming.

Grian Hollies-Maxwell

"Soil is not prejudice, so the same things they can grow in a richer neighborhood, I can grow in the middle of the hood," Hollies-Maxwell said.

Alexander Hagler with Nearby Nature was also recognized for creating more green spaces, a sector he said people of color are continuing to make strides in for generations to come.

"I think here in Milwaukee it’s kind of difficult," Hagler said. "We are a very segregated city [...] but nonetheless, there is a lot of work being done in our neighborhoods."

Instead of a keynote speaker this year, organizers opted to share a call-to-action message regarding environmental issues.

The 2024 honorees are:

Pioneer Awards

Damien Debuhr - Groundwork Milwaukee

CaBeatrice Hart - Alice's Garden, Rural Urban Flow, Mystic Phoenix Art

Grian Hollies-Maxwell - Groundwork Milwaukee & Maxwell Farms

Sandra Jones - Victory Garden Initiative

Mia Noel - WI DNR Havenwoods

Rising Star Awardees