Afghan life at Fort McCoy; media provided 'glimpse'

More than 200 Afghan women at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin are pregnant. That is one of the things FOX6 News learned during the media's first tour of the Wisconsin Army post on Thursday, Sept. 30. It was a first glimpse into life for nearly 13,000 Afghans living there.

Media provided glimpse at life for Afghans at Fort McCoy

There is time for playing, time for learning, and a time to find clothes. About 90% of the nearly 13,000 Afghans have had a turn. More than 330,000 items have been brought to Fort McCoy. Each person gets roughly ten to 15 items.

"Local donations through the American Red Cross, and the Salvation Army in addition to Team Rubicon, as you’ve seen and the Sparta Armory, have been inspiring. And an indication of the amazing generosity of the residents of our region," said Col. Michael Poss, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander.

Col. Michael Poss

Many of the Afghans escaped the Taliban with just the clothes on their backs.

While the U.S. Army previously shared their own video and photos, on Thursday, Sept. 30, they invited a small and select number of media to take a tour. It was not all-access. The Defense Department arranged it – and they could give media only a glimpse of what they wanted to share.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Muslim Women's Coalition in Greenfield (5235 S. 27th Street) is accepting donations weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

