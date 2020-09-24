Advocate Aurora sets up free flu shot clinics in Milwaukee County

Ahead of flu season, Advocate Aurora is launching a new program to make getting the flu shot more convenient. They're setting up free flu shot clinics at The Gathering, Salvation Army and Repairers of the Breach in Milwaukee County.

Most mornings, you'll find Larry Johnson at The Gathering in Milwaukee picking up breakfast.

Larry Johnson

"This is a beautiful program, and I like it. It’s dynamite," said Larry Johnson, getting his flu shot.

On Thursday morning, Sept. 24 he got more than just breakfast. He also got his flu shot.

"I don’t want to get sick or nothing like that," said Johnson.

Advertisement

Aurora Health Care is giving out free flu shots at The Gathering every Monday and Thursday through October.

"We know that by getting the flu vaccine, it’s helping to keep people healthier, helping to save lives," said Cristy Garcia-Thomas, chief external affairs officer.

It's part of a wider effort to eliminate health disparities in Milwaukee.

The decision to set up at The Gathering is backed up by data because, while Advocate Aurora says 50% of the community in Milwaukee County gets the flu shot, in ZIP codes like 53205, less than 25% of people do.

RELATED: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"We know access is an issue for some of our community members, so this is a brand new strategy for us," said Garcia-Thomas.

It's a strategy that is making life a little simpler for people like Johnson.

"Some people don’t know where to go, so they just won’t go nowhere, so if you bring it in, they come here, they’ll get it," said Johnson.

Aurora Health says everybody who shows up will get a shot. Aurora is also giving out free flu shots at Repairers of the Breach and the Salvation Army.

For a full list of dates and times, CLICK HERE.