Advocate Aurora Health awards $450k in grants to increase access to food, housing

Advocate Aurora Health is awarding grants to two local organizations from its Better Together Fund to help community members secure access to food and housing. The latest grants are the final awards from the $2,125,000 commitment to Milwaukee projects that address social and economic needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Chief External Affairs Officer Cristy Garcia-Thomas joins FOX6 WakeUp with how the donation will help others.

As COVID-19 continues to impact communities in Wisconsin, more families are struggling to put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads. The final grant recipients are focused on securing food and housing in Milwaukee for those in need. They are:

Riverwest Food Pantry – Riverwest Food Pantry service expansion

$250,000 to create an expanded food center that promotes healthy food habits and skills to improve dietary health and curb diabetes, expands training for culinary employment and mentoring to improve financial stability, and addresses housing and behavioral health challenges.

Acts Housing – Acts Housing services

$200,000 to provide financial counseling, real estate services, rehab consultation, and other support to help families successfully purchase, rehab and retain a home.

“Families shouldn’t have to worry about where they’re going to get their next meal or where they’re going to sleep, especially during a pandemic,” Chief External Affairs Officer Cristy Garcia-Thomas said. “These two organizations will help ensure that no matter a person’s financial situation they can still have access to healthy foods and a place to call home.”