Admirals lose to IceHogs in season opener Saturday

article

The Brief The Admirals lost their season opener 3-2 in overtime to Rockford. Jordan Oesterle and rookie Joey Willis scored for Milwaukee, with Willis netting his first pro goal. The Admirals host Texas next Saturday in their home opener at Panther Arena.



The Milwaukee Admirals dropped their season opener 3-2 in overtime to the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday night, Oct. 11.

What we know:

Joey Willis scored his first professional goal and Jordan Oesterle also found the net.

Rockford struck first when Brett Seney scored short-side on Milwaukee goalie Matt Murray late in the first period. The Admirals answered minutes later as Oesterle’s shot from the high slot slipped through traffic and past Rockford’s Drew Commesso, with rookie Cole O’Hara collecting the assist.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

After a scoreless second, Willis – a native of nearby Elmhurst – put Milwaukee ahead on a breakaway at 7:07 of the third, sliding the puck five-hole for his first career goal.

Rockford pulled even with 1:50 left when Jackson Cates scored with an extra attacker. In overtime, Samuel Savoie ended it just 98 seconds in with a wrist shot that beat Murray.

What's next:

The Admirals return home to open their schedule at UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena next Saturday, Oct. 18, against the Texas Stars.