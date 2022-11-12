Adaptive toys project at Marquette University fills need

article

Students from Marquette University and local high schools are helping to transform traditional toys into adaptive toys for kids of differing abilities.

For example, they might change out standard sized buttons to larger buttons to increase accessibility.

"I love watching them come together, and it's always great to hope that these toys will have an impact or put a smile on some child in our community's face," said research engineer Molly Erickson.

Both Saturday and Sunday are build days for the students. Their goal is to build 144 toys for use at Penfield Children's Center.