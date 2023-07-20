Bayshore adds to growing list of new businesses
Brian Kramp is at the all new ACX Cinemas Entertainment Center where you’ll soon be able to kick back and enjoy blockbusters at Bayshore.
Bayshore has once again added to their growing list of new businesses making it not only a destination for shopping, but for food, fun and now movies. Brian Kramp is at the all new ACX Cinemas Entertainment Center where you’ll soon be able to kick back and enjoy blockbusters at Bayshore.
New entertainment center at Bayshore
Brian Kramp is at ACX Cinemas where there’s always something to eat, watch and play.
Dinner, movie back at Bayshore
Brian Kramp is in Glendale checking out the menu at Backlot Pizza and Kitchen inside the all new ACX Cinemas at Bayshore.
ACX Entertainment Center to open
Brian Kramp is checking out the area’s newest cinema where food and drinks are big part of the experience.
Bayshore added to growing list of new businesses
Brian Kramp is at the all new ACX Cinemas Entertainment Center where you’ll soon be able to kick back and enjoy blockbusters at Bayshore.
Filled with great flicks, tasty food
Brian Kramp is at ACX Cinemas where there’s always something to eat, watch and play.