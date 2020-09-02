Actor’s death brings attention to colon cancer risk, early detection

Actor Chadwick Boseman's death is shining a spotlight on colon cancer and its rising impact on young people and communities of color.

Doctors at Ascension Medical Group are pushing people to be aware of the signs and symptoms of colon cancer and stress the importance of early detection.

Will Bush

It has been a long journey for Will Bush. The cancer survivor sees every day as a blessing.

"Definitely still grateful to be here," Bush said. "I was 32 when I was diagnosed. I'll be 34 tomorrow."

FILE - Chadwick Boseman has died at age 43 due to colon cancer. Int his photo, Boseman attends the European Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on February 8, 2018 in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Advertisement

Bush's life turned upside down with a colon cancer diagnosis, which made the news of Boseman's death deeply personal.

"I was shocked and saddened to hear the news," said Bush.

According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer rates are rising among younger people.

Dr. Aaron Baltz

"Only 12% of people with colon cancer are diagnosed before the age of 50, but the incidence is on the rise," said Dr. Aaron Baltz, a gastroenterologist with Ascension Medical Group.

The increase, Baltz said, could be related to several issues.

"Probably somewhat related to diet, probably not as much exercise as we used to," said Baltz. "There are multiple risk factors for colon cancer."

Baltz also said that both Black men and women are at a "roughly 20 to 30% high" risk than other those of other ethnicities for the disease.

"Unfortunately, the chance of dying from colon cancer is higher in people of color," Baltz said.

Medical experts, though, say that colon cancer is preventable.

"Screening is absolutely pivotal for the prevention of colon cancer," said Baltz.

Bush hopes his story of survival can help save lives.

"Screenings should definitely be done to catch it early so you can have a better chance of fighting it," Bush said. "My message would be to take care of your health and check-in with a doctor when you can."

The American Cancer Society recommends people at average risk to get screened starting no later than age 45.